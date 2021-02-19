Society

NBA announces more than $2.5 million in donations to HBCUs

By
More support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities is coming from the NBA.

The league announced that it will commit more than $2.5 million in funds and resources to HBCUs as part of this year's All-Star Game.

The funding will be given in partnership with the National Basketball Player's Association. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the All-Star Game will honor the vital role HBCUs play in our communities.



The game will also shine a light on equity and access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines.

"It's a global event for us, and we're making our best efforts to embrace all aspects of our league to the extent we can through this pandemic and this is just one more opportunity," Silver said.

The NBA All-Star Game is set for March 7 in Atlanta.

