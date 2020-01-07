Carolina Waterfowl Rescue sending nests to animals burned, displaced by Australia fires

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is mailing thousands of knitted nests to Australia for the animals burned and displaced by the fires. Nearly half a billion animals are feared to have died. Koalas have been especially impacted.
"Australia is famous for its multiple marsupials and they have pouches and they're asking people to knit pouches and nests and various things so we can replicate some of that," director of the rescue Jennifer Gordon told WBTV.
The rescue out of Indian Trail, North Carolina is asking for other items that are needed like Joey pouches, bat wraps and carry bag pouches. Donations for supplies and postage are also needed.
"We still have a surplus of knitted nests that we collected during our campaign so we plan to mail several 1000 of them to the animals in Australia."
The page asks people wanting to help to email waterfowlrescue@aol.com for more details.
The family of late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin has already helped rescue and treat more than 90,000 animals.