North Carolina artist repaints George Floyd mural after vandals deface it

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday morning, members of the Greensboro community found a local mural of George Floyd defaced.
Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis on May 25. Former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in his death. Three other officers who witnessed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 42 seconds are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
According to WGHP, Greensboro artist Jenna Rice painted a portrait of Floyd on the windows of a taco shop. However, over the weekend, vandals covered the mural in blue spray paint.
However, several members of the Greensboro community stepped up to help Rice repaint her homage to Floyd.
"Unfortunately last night someone came and destroyed Jenna's, Jenna's portrait of George Floyd," one of the volunteers, who did not want to be named, told WGHP. "And, you know what? We're still fighting. We're not defeated. It's okay, you know, we're going to get back out there and paint over it. And, we won't be defeated. We're fine."
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn told WGHP she was disgusted by the vandalism and called the mural a representation of love and healing.
