'Daddy dolls,' 'mommy dolls' help kids with deployed parents cope with stress

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina-based business is looking out for kids who are missing their deployed parents.
After many troops from Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune deployed to the Middle East earlier this month, Dyal Studio in Jacksonville started making mommy dolls and daddy dolls to help children cope.
Images of the child's parent in uniform are screen printed on the dolls.
Owner Tricia Dyal is the wife of a military serviceman. She's sympathetic to the anxieties and uncertainty when someone in the family is deployed.
"He feared coming home and his kids not knowing who he is, so being able to come home and be recognized because of a doll is huge," Dyal told WCTI. "And I think that there's so many stories and I think that connection and knowing that you're a part of every day makes us all feel connected."
You can message the studio on Facebook if you're interested in a doll.
