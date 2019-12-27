abc11 together

Fort Bragg soldier helped home for the holidays thanks to kindness of strangers

MARION, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of strangers helped a Fort Bragg soldier get home for the holidays.

While driving to Arkansas, Sergeant Donald Hendricks ran into some trouble in the North Carolina mountains. The axle on his truck broke on Interstate 40. Though it was almost 5 p.m. and he thought many businesses would be closed, he called a tow truck and finally got an answer at Marion's Auto.

Unfortunately the shop only did body work, but Hendricks needed a major repair. The receptionist at Marion's Auto called Marion's Tire, who kept the call chain going. Finally, T&D Wrecker Services came through with a tow truck. Representatives for the company said they wouldn't charge Hendricks for the tow and even booked him a room at the Hampton Inn while they worked on his car.

Hendricks said the holiday was an important first for his family.

"This was the first time that all my siblings have been together since my dad adopted my little sister, so it was a pretty important Christmas," Hendricks said.

Hendricks said the trio of businesses saved Christmas.

"I'm so appreciative of them," he said. "They are truly a blessing in my life and I'm very thankful."
