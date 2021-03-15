North Carolina castle holding contest to give away $40K fairytale wedding to community hero affected by COVID-19 pandemic

TUCKASEGEE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular North Carolina event venue is teaming with local tourism officials to offer a dream wedding to a community hero whose plans were affected by the pandemic.
Castle Ladyhawke at Bear Lake Reserve and Jackson County tourism officials are holding a video contest to decide the recipient of a fairytale wedding valued at $40,600.
The prize includes catering, decor, entertainment and more. The wedding will be held in November.
Castle Ladyhawke is a Scottish border castle set against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Entries will be accepted from March 15 through April 30. Those entering will have to submit a minute-long video introducing yourself, the story of how you met and how the pandemic affected your wedding plans.
You can find out more about entering here.
