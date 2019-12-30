chick-fil-a

Wilmington Chick-fil-A employee becomes local celebrity for positive drive-thru attitude

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Jeremiah Murrill spreads kindness one order at a time.

The 20-year-old is being commended for his positive attitude and even caught the attention of over 180,000 people on Facebook.

Murrill works at the Chick-fil-A on Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

A frequent customer captured a video of him taking her order.

"They asked, 'Hey can we record you?' and I was like 'sure' and didn't think anything of it," Murrill told WWAY.



"You are only one swipe away from having an awesome lunch meal," Murrill said in the video. "It will be our pleasure to serve you at the drive thru window after two more things - a fist bump for each of you. You guys are awesome! Thanks so much for choosing Chick-fil-A."

The 20-year-old started working for the company a few years ago.

"I serve a lot of guests," Murrill said. "I try to remember each and every name. That's just a personal thing for me."

Murrill dreams of owning his own Chick-fil-A franchise while incorporating ministry and music.

"Seeing these lives transform just by talking with them, taking their orders, and being kind and nice," he said. "It's awesome."
