Family of Black man shot, killed by deputies expected to view bodycam footage on Monday

It has been nearly five days since Brown was shot dead while deputies served a search warrant in Elizabeth City. Since that fateful day, questions have loomed, especially for the family.
The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that it will ask the court to publicly release the body camera footage.
The new development comes after another day of protests shut down streets across North Carolina.
"Say his name... Andrew Brown. Say his name, Andrew Brown."
For the fifth day in a row, the sounds of deep pain and anguish poured out on Elizabeth City streets Sunday. Their cries could be felt all the way to the heart of the state where a vigil was held for the victims of recent deadly police shootings.
"How can you have a blatant disregard for life!" one protestor shouted.
Christian Giliard from Elizabeth City told ABC 11 how the shooting has impacted him and his family.
"Emotionally, physically, mentally, everything. It's impacted me every way. My kids are scared. They fear for me every time I go to work. I should never have to feel like that. Tim Pulliam: What do they tell you? Please come home," said Giliard.
Authorities said a Pasquotank County deputy shot and killed the 42-year-old father of seven Wednesday morning while trying to serve a search warrant.
Family members said Brown was not armed but no one has been able to see the police bodycam footage yet.
Scanner traffic that day indicated Brown may have been shot from behind, "Advise EMS, we have one male, 42 years of age, gunshot wound to the back
Andrea Rovenski lives in Brown's neighborhood and heard the gunfire.
"I started texting all the people I know. It was just crazy to be experiencing all of that in real-time," said Rovenski. "I'm out here to show support for my community. This is where I live. These are my people and they need me and I need them."
Calls are growing for Sheriff Tommy Wooten to make the body camera video public.
State law requires a judge to make that decision, not law enforcement.
Wooten says he will petition the courts as early as Monday to release it.
County Commission Chairman Lloyd Griffin released a statement in part regarding demonstrators' demands, "Calling for North Carolina law to be ignored is irresponsible. We ask our community to be patient."
The family is planning to hold a press conference tomorrow at 11:30 with their attorneys after watching the body cam video.
