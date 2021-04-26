body cameras

Family of Black man shot, killed by deputies expected to view bodycam footage today

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NC family expected to view bodycam footage of shooting on Monday.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina family is hopeful they will have the chance to see bodycam footage of the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on Monday.

The family plans to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. with their attorneys after watching the bodycam video. ABC11 will stream the family's press conference in the above video player.

It has been nearly five days since Brown was shot dead while deputies served a search warrant in Elizabeth City. Since that fateful day, questions have loomed, especially for the family.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said Saturday it would ask the court to publicly release the body camera footage. The sheriff's office said North Carolina law requires a court order to release the video.

EMBED More News Videos

Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office released a joint statement promising to seek the release of the bodycam footage hopefully by Monday.



Sunday marked the fifth day in a row that people took to the streets of Elizabeth City to express their pain and anguish and to demand justice for Andrew Brown.

"Say his name... Andrew Brown. Say his name, Andrew Brown." Demonstrators' cries could be felt all the way to the heart of the state where a vigil was held for the victims of recent deadly police shootings.

EMBED More News Videos

A grandmother who wrote in chalk on the sidewalk, "Stop Killing our Children," said she feels for the parents of those who have been killed in recent police shootings.



"How can you have a blatant disregard for life!" one protestor shouted.

Christian Giliard from Elizabeth City told ABC11 how the shooting has impacted him and his family.

"Emotionally, physically, mentally, everything. It's impacted me every way. My kids are scared. They fear for me every time I go to work. I should never have to feel like that," Giliard said.

Authorities said a Pasquotank County deputy shot and killed the 42-year-old father of seven Wednesday morning while trying to serve a search warrant.

Family members said Brown was not armed but no one has been able to see the police bodycam footage yet.

Scanner traffic that day indicated Brown may have been shot from behind, "Advise EMS, we have one male, 42 years of age, gunshot wound to the back."

Andrea Rovenski lives in Brown's neighborhood and heard the gunfire.

"I started texting all the people I know. It was just crazy to be experiencing all of that in real-time," Rovenski said. "I'm out here to show support for my community. This is where I live. These are my people and they need me and I need them."

Sheriff Tommy Wooten said he will petition the courts to release the body camera video. It's unclear how long it will take that process to happen.

County Commission Chairman Lloyd Griffin released a statement in part regarding demonstrators' demands, "Calling for North Carolina law to be ignored is irresponsible. We ask our community to be patient."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinancdeadly shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingnorth carolina newsbody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY CAMERAS
NC Sheriff to seek release of bodycam footage of deadly shooting
Calls mount to release bodycam video of fatal shooting by NC deputies
Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scams involving gym equipment jump amid pandemic
Vigil held in Raleigh honors victims of recent deadly police shootings
Trans delivery driver claims discriminatory customers cost her job
5-year-old boy with Down syndrome gets dream weekend at UNC
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Oscars 2021: 'Soul' wins for Best Animated Film, Best Score
Show More
Man charged with murder after 4-year-old girl dies in Raleigh
Chadwick Boseman snubbed in shocking upset for Best Actor Oscar
UNCSA graduate's work could contribute to Oscar nominee wins
Wake Forest man killed in overnight Raleigh shooting
Video: Smugglers lower 2 children down 30-foot border wall in CA
More TOP STORIES News