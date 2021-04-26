Family of Black man shot, killed by deputies expected to view bodycam footage today

The family plans to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. with their attorneys after watching the bodycam video. ABC11 will stream the family's press conference in the above video player.
It has been nearly five days since Brown was shot dead while deputies served a search warrant in Elizabeth City. Since that fateful day, questions have loomed, especially for the family.
The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said Saturday it would ask the court to publicly release the body camera footage. The sheriff's office said North Carolina law requires a court order to release the video.
Sunday marked the fifth day in a row that people took to the streets of Elizabeth City to express their pain and anguish and to demand justice for Andrew Brown.
"Say his name... Andrew Brown. Say his name, Andrew Brown." Demonstrators' cries could be felt all the way to the heart of the state where a vigil was held for the victims of recent deadly police shootings.
"How can you have a blatant disregard for life!" one protestor shouted.
Christian Giliard from Elizabeth City told ABC11 how the shooting has impacted him and his family.
"Emotionally, physically, mentally, everything. It's impacted me every way. My kids are scared. They fear for me every time I go to work. I should never have to feel like that," Giliard said.
Authorities said a Pasquotank County deputy shot and killed the 42-year-old father of seven Wednesday morning while trying to serve a search warrant.
Family members said Brown was not armed but no one has been able to see the police bodycam footage yet.
Scanner traffic that day indicated Brown may have been shot from behind, "Advise EMS, we have one male, 42 years of age, gunshot wound to the back."
Andrea Rovenski lives in Brown's neighborhood and heard the gunfire.
"I started texting all the people I know. It was just crazy to be experiencing all of that in real-time," Rovenski said. "I'm out here to show support for my community. This is where I live. These are my people and they need me and I need them."
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said he will petition the courts to release the body camera video. It's unclear how long it will take that process to happen.
County Commission Chairman Lloyd Griffin released a statement in part regarding demonstrators' demands, "Calling for North Carolina law to be ignored is irresponsible. We ask our community to be patient."