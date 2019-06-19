NC fighter pilots guard against Iran threat in Persian Gulf, Fort Bragg soldiers waiting to see if they'll go

North Carolina based fighter pilots have arrived in the Persian Gulf, amid escalating tension between the United States and Iran.Pentagon video shows three F-15E Strike Eagles from the 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro landing at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.The Trump administration blames Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Iran denies it.The Pentagon also announced the deployment of another 1,000 American troops to the Middle East after Iran said it will break the international agreement on its nuclear program.ABC11 checked with commanders at Fort Bragg. They say they have not been notified about a potential deployment of their soldiers to support the mission in the Persian Gulf.The United States and Iran said Tuesday they were not seeking war with each other as tensions simmered between the two in the Persian Gulf and President Donald Trump vowed the U.S. would respond to any attack."We have a lot of things going with Iran," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign event in Florida. "We'll see what happens. Let me just say this: We are very prepared."