SOCIETY

NC Girl Scouts buck national trend, boosting membership

EMBED </>More Videos

NC Girl Scouts are bucking a national trend. And that's a good thing. (WTVD)

By
Barbara Walters, Venus Williams, Tyra Banks -- the list just goes on in the Girl Scouts newly-unveiled PSA, "Lifetime of Leaders."

It's produced in a way to help visualize the impact of Girl Scouts through the organization's alumni. A strategy Lisa Jones has used for years as CEO of Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Plains.

"Not only do you think about it on a national level, we also have a similar impact at a local level," Jones said. "We've got (Raleigh) Mayor Nancy McFarlane was a Girl Scout; our Chief of Police (Cassandra Deck-Brown) was a Girl Scout; and of course our own Tisha Powell was a Girl Scout."



It's a critical time for Girl Scouts nationally. Last year, the Boy Scouts of America began accepting girls into its Cub Scout program -- raising fears about the impact on Girl Scout membership -- which has been on decline.

But numbers aren't down everywhere.

"That is not happening here," Jones said. "I am proud to say we've seen membership growth in our council for multiple years.

Membership: Girl Scouts NC Coastal Plains

  • 26,000 girl members from Chapel Hill to Wilmington
  • 700 new girl scouts since 2017


Those encouraging numbers have been boosted by a focus on building girls of tomorrow: 30 new badges, a focus on science, tech, engineering and math.

"They're doing cybersecurity. They're doing robotics as early as kindergarten; they're coding; as well as outdoor experiences," Jones said.

And, the council's brand new RV, soon-to-be jam-packed with technology, allows them to take those lessons directly to the troops in 41 counties.

All of it coming at time, when American women all seeking a fairer slice of the pie -- in politics, equal pay, and ending sexual harassment. It's a chance for the Girl Scouts to tout their core mission: empowering girls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygirl scoutsnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man leaves home for 1st time in 20 years to see beach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
$522M Mega Millions jackpot winner bought ticket in California
Gun rights activists allowed to post plans for 3-D printed guns online
More Society
Top Stories
Man faces multiple charges after crashing car into Raleigh Verizon store
Exclusive look inside one of the most daring crimes in state history
Creedmoor Road reopens; 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash
At public forum, Spring Lake voices displeasure with NCDOT road project
Troubleshooter: Thieves can hack your key fob and steal your car
New indictment reveals possible Triangle ties in 'escort scheme,' money laundering
Mayonnaise ice cream? Yes, that's a thing.
New Thai cave rescue details: 'We didn't think any would survive'
Show More
Emergency officials continue to warn beachgoers to stay out of water
Coyote terrorizes Wake County community
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
You may have seen the sign, but have you ever grabbed a bite inside?
Wake Forest uptick in armed robberies part of 'growing pains'
More News