NC Girl Scouts celebrate National Girl Scout Day

On March 12, 1912, Juliette Gordon Low founded the first Girl Scout troop with only 18 girls.Today, there are more than 1.7 million Girl Scouts including 27,000 across Central and Eastern North Carolina.The organization has spent the past 107 years inspiring future leaders and setting young girls up for a lifetime of success.Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation declaring the week of March 10-16 as Girl Scout Week in North Carolina.Today, on National Girl Scout Day, Girl Scouts and Council CEOs from around the state gathered for a Leadership Day of Civic Engagement at the North Carolina General Assembly. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a former Girl Scout, joined the group for the proclamation presentation.Mayor Schewel issued a similar proclamation in Durham last week where more than 55 Girl Scouts filled the City Council Chamber for a presentation.Mayor Mitch Colvin of Fayetteville has also honored North Carolina's Girl Scouts.