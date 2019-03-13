Society

NC Girl Scouts celebrate National Girl Scout Day

EMBED <>More Videos

On March 12, 1912, Juliette Gordon Low founded the first Girl Scout troop with only 18 girls.

By
On March 12, 1912, Juliette Gordon Low founded the first Girl Scout troop with only 18 girls.

Today, there are more than 1.7 million Girl Scouts including 27,000 across Central and Eastern North Carolina.

The organization has spent the past 107 years inspiring future leaders and setting young girls up for a lifetime of success.



Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation declaring the week of March 10-16 as Girl Scout Week in North Carolina.

Today, on National Girl Scout Day, Girl Scouts and Council CEOs from around the state gathered for a Leadership Day of Civic Engagement at the North Carolina General Assembly. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a former Girl Scout, joined the group for the proclamation presentation.



Mayor Schewel issued a similar proclamation in Durham last week where more than 55 Girl Scouts filled the City Council Chamber for a presentation.

Mayor Mitch Colvin of Fayetteville has also honored North Carolina's Girl Scouts.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyncgirl scoutsaward
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body believed to be of missing Nash County woman found, sheriff says
Guns, substantial amount of ammo found in student's car on NCSU campus
Wake Forest coach named in admission scandal involving actors, CEOs
Atlantic Beach 'devastated' by loss of fire chief in skiing accident
Disney Cruise Line creating second island destination in Bahamas
Fayetteville police investigating after thieves target Haymount community
Mazur: N.C. State to face multi-tournament pressure in Charlotte
Show More
Foreign national with expired IDs tried to enter Ft. Bragg, caused freeway closure
Former UNC Children's Hospital patient donates Xbox's to current patients
Troubleshooter: Be on the lookout for counterfeit sports apparel, tickets
Former Village Christian assistant denies claims of illegal recruitment
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
More TOP STORIES News