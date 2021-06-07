Asheboro High School gets 'threatening' emails after denying diploma to student wearing Mexican flag

The student wore a Mexican flag over their graduation gown to express pride in their racial and ethnic heritage.
After the controversy went viral, school officials announced they would "continue working to resolve this issue with the student and his family so that he will receive his diploma from Asheboro High School."
Asheboro High School had to employ additional security after the school received multiple "threatening" emails in retaliation for a student being denied their diploma for wearing a Mexican flag over his gown.
The school said Sunday that it received a total of 10 emails threatening violence against the school.
One email in particular sent to a school official wrote, "I'm gonna shoot up this school if you don't give that young man his diploma."
Authorities are investigating the source of the 10 emails sent to school employees.
Anyone with information on the threats is asked to contact the Asheboro Police Department at (336) 626-1300 ext. 302.
A 68-second video of the graduation shows a student wearing the flag over his gown as he walks toward the stage. During the exchange, Asheboro High School initially denied giving the diploma --- and later defended the action saying that wearing a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code.