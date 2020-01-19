Society

NC March for Life holds rally, march in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Hundreds of abortion rights opponents gathered in downtown Raleigh for this year's March for Life rally.

The protest, in opposition to abortion rights, was held in Bicentennial Plaza.

Keynote speakers for this year's event included Luis Zarama, the top Catholic leader in eastern North Carolina and Kurt Kondrich, an advocate for children with down syndrome.

After the initial rally and speeches, demonstrators marched around downtown Raleigh.
