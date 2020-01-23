NC Museum of History opens Green Book display

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Museum of History opened a new display featuring The Negro Travelers' Green Book: The Guide to Travel and Vacations.
The book, published from 1936 to 1966, was an annual travel guide that helped African Americans navigate segregation listing by businesses that would serve them.
"During the Jim Crowe era, it listed spaces all over country where African Americans could stay at and be served as they traveled around the country for business, leisure, what have you" said Angela Thorpe, director of NC African American Heritage Commission. "In N.C. specifically, over 300 Green Book sites were listed in this 30 year period."
The Green Book inspired an Oscar winning movie of the same name. The film followed world class African American pianist Dr. Don Shirley as he embarked on a concert tour in the deep south. Several editions included places in other countries including Canada, Mexico, and France.
The Green Book exhibit will be on display at the N.C. Museum of History in downtown Raleigh until March 15.
