North Carolina NAACP President Anthony Spearman reflected on Bloody Sunday, 56 years after peaceful demonstrators were beaten in Selma.
Spearman has vivid memories of what happened at the Edmund Pettus Bridge when he was a 14-year-old.
Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants
"It would be a few years before I would be eligible to vote. However, having been reared in a household of two parents in Fayetteville, Southerners who had been immersed in the fight for quite some time, it was something that caught my attention," said Spearman.
Spearman drew comparisons to the January violence at the Capitol.
"Fifty-six years later, here we are in this same place? When we have amendments that say African Americans have the right to vote? Why are they fighting the vote of African Americans if indeed our vote doesn't matter," said Spearman.
Civil rights icon John Lewis was there that day in Selma 56 years ago. Lewis died in July at the age of 80.
"Our attempts to make sure folks got out to vote were in his memory and in his honor," said Spearman.
North Carolina NAACP president reflects 56 years after Bloody Sunday
CIVIL RIGHTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News