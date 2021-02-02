Society

NC NAACP reveals plans for 15th annual Moral March & HKonJ People's Assembly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina NAACP is making changes to its annual Moral March on Raleigh & HKonJ People's Assembly.

This will be the event's 15th year, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, changes must be made.

Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman and Rev. Dr. William Barber II spoke about the specific changes for the upcoming event during a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.

This year's event is scheduled to take place Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Its theme is "Hope In Action: Lining A New World Into Existence."

ABC11's Anthony Wilson will have a full rundown of the changes to the event tonight on ABC11 at 4:30 p.m.
