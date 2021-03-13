Wadesboro officer flashing apparent white supremacy symbol under investigation by police department

Sgt. Thomas Luckey with the Wadesboro Police Department was seen flashing the gesture associated with white supremacy along with his wife in a photo with their son in a soccer field.
Two dozen Wadesboro residents told ABC News that the photo is only a snapshot of what they've experienced with Luckey. The alleged display of white supremacy making many fearful for their safety.
"I was so shocked that he did it so publicly. I wasn't shocked that he did it because we all know his history and pretty much his mindset," said Jeffery Bennett, a local business owner.
County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant said the image captures much more. WSOC reports that Luckey has a long history of racist allegations. Sturdivant saying that he was recently caught on video using racial slurs toward young Black men and was placed on administrative leave.
"He should have been terminated. It's been going on too long," said Sturdivant.
Residents said there were beatings, racial profiling, unwarranted traffic stops and searches and unlawful arrests all conducted by Luckey.
The charges were later dismissed.
"Something needs to be done about him. He shouldn't be on the force. His job is to protect and serve, and that's not what he's doing," said Shonda as she wiped away tears.
The safety of Black children in the community is also a major concern.
"Our complaints are falling on deaf ears. We're just helpless or hurt or angry," said Tamra Garris, a nurse. "But the only thing we can do is deal with it."
Garris said the people who Luckey is supposed to protect and serve don't feel protected at all.
"We aren't asking anything of him other than to live up to the oath you took. And if you can't, then step down from your job, sir, please and thank you," she said.
Wadesboro Rev. Judy Little fears another George Floyd situation in Anson County.
In response to the allegations, Wadesboro Chief Thedis Spencer said in a statement that the department is taking the investigation seriously and keeping it confidential.
Richmond County Schools, where the photo was taken, said they have since spoken to the parents involved.
In a statement to the Richmond County Observer, Luckey said the photo was a family prank and said it was the "circle game," which he and his family have been playing for years.