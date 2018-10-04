SOCIETY

NC pastor wins $625K 'genius grant'

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina pastor and political activist won the 2018 "Genius Grant."

GOLDSBORO, N.C. --
A North Carolina pastor and political activist won the 2018 "Genius Grant," according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

William J. Barber II, 55, is the pastor of Goldsboro's Greenleaf Christian Church. He was previously the head of the state NAACP, and he gained national attention in 2013 by spearheading the Moral Monday movement in North Carolina.
According to the News & Observer, Barber is one of 25 people who won the 2018 MacArthur Fellowship. That comes with a grant of $625,000 paid over five years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygrantreligionpoliticsGoldsboro
SOCIETY
UNC to change plaques in Kenan Stadium to remove references to leader in Wilmington race riots
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
Surge in Triangle crisis line calls since Kavanaugh hearings
More Society
Top Stories
16-year-old Harnett Co. student killed in car crash before school
LIVE: Latest on Florence, SC shooting that left 1 officer dead, 6 hurt
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Kavanaugh latest: Collins says FBI probe seems 'very thorough'
DPAC wins Theater of the Year award
Man assault woman, flees with their child, Apex police say
More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Show More
City IDs officer killed during shooting in Florence, SC
Crash causes backups on I-40 W near I-540 in Raleigh
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Chemical spill shuts down Capital Blvd through Wake Forest
It's pumpkin judging time at the State Farmers Market
More News