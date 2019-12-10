FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Republican State Senator representing Robeson county wants North Carolina to sue New York City over its homeless relocation scheme.
State Sen. Danny Britt says New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is deporting homeless from his city to Fayetteville.
That comes from an investigative report from the NY Post that found a handful of homeless New York families ended up in the Sandhills thanks to an assistance program in the Big Apple.
"There were a number of cities in the country that New York was sending their homeless to and we were one of them," Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said to ABC11 in November. "In fact, I think we were the largest recipient in North Carolina and this was troubling."
As the largest recipient in North Carolina, Fayetteville reportedly had received six homeless families from New York.
Britt said de Blasio is violating his own travel ban -- the one put in place after the state passed the Bathroom Bill, keeping non-essential city employees from traveling to North Carolina.
"Social justice warrior Bill de Blasio is ignoring his own travel ban so he can deport the homeless population his failed policies have created," Britt said in a statement. "Governor Cooper should join his fellow Democrats from elsewhere in the country and file a federal lawsuit against de Blasio's inhumane homeless relocation scheme."
New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka (D) filed a lawsuit Dec. 2 against New York over the homeless relocation program.
Colvin said last month Fayetteville would consider legal action if it determined it had a case against the Big Apple. At that time, Fayetteville/Cumberland County Continuum of Care on Homelessness said it had not seen an increase in individuals from New York relocating to the area.
Note: Video in this article is from a previous update on this topic.
NC Senator calls on state to sue New York over homeless relocation program
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More