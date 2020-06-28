North Carolina assisted living home residents missing friends, family ask for pen pals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Phoenix Assisted Care decided to do something about it and posted to Facebook.
Residents held signs of their interests with hopes for a pen pal.
"Nobody likes to get bills in the mailbox, everybody likes to get a letter," said Donna Horton with Phoenix Assisted Care.
On Wednesday, the post was made. By Thursday, Donna said the post had gone viral, reaching not only the 50 United States, but across the globe.
"I told somebody yesterday, I expected, I don't know, maybe 100 letters, I didn't expect this," Horton said. "We are getting prepared for next week, because we honestly believe our mailbox... they're not going to fit in our mailbox."
The facility plans to quarantine the letters for 24 hours. The letters will then be sorted by volunteers with the local Boy Scouts.
While the letters pour in, residents are excited about the possibility of new friends.
"I had two residents yesterday get flowers already from their pen pals, one from Ohio, one from Minnesota.
If you would like to become a Pen Pal, you are asked to send letters to:
Phoenix Assisted Care
(Pen Pal Name Here)
201 West High Street
Cary, North Carolina 27513
If you would like to send an email, you can do so at PhoenixPenPals@myvschome.com
Victorian Senior Care facilities looking for pen pals include locations in Red Springs, Cary, Asheboro, Archdale, Randleman, Kinston and Lumberton.