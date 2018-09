The North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans placed dozens of flowers at the base of the 'Silent Sam' monument on UNC's campus Saturday morning.This follow's the statue's toppling on Aug. 20 and Friday's announcement that there is a "clear path" to move the statue from its place on the Chapel Hill campus.In a statement, the NCSCV said it received hundreds of donations from North Carolinians and people from other states to pay for the flowers.