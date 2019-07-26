Society

NC State students create mobile museum to preserve Princeville's history

By
RALEIGH , N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at NC State University are spending their summer building a mobile museum for the historic North Carolina town of Princeville.

Princeville is the nation's oldest town incorporated by African-Americans. It was founded by freed slaves following the Civil War.

A team of students from the School of Architecture is helping preserve and share Princeville's rich history by creating a museum on wheels, inside a specially designed trailer.

The museum will eventually contain artifacts from the Princeville Heritage Museum and will be able to tour the state.

The NC State students are hoping to deliver the mobile museum to the town next week.

The design-build program is a summer tradition at NC State.

Student teams work with faculty to design and build a project for a community organization.
