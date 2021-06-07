school threat

Asheboro High School student who wore Mexican flag over his graduation gown to get diploma Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

NC student denied diploma will receive it Monday

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The Asheboro High School student who was denied his diploma after violating the dress code at graduation was able to pick up his diploma Monday.

Ever López said he wore a Mexican flag over his graduation gown to express pride in his racial and ethnic heritage.

Representatives, along with López's mother, spoke about the incident at a press conference Monday.

They said that they were "humiliated" when they were escorted out of the school by police officers after being told López would not be able to take his diploma home.

"We're only asking for an explanation from the principal about the incidents that happened on Thursday and even why we were escorted out by police officers," Ever's mother, Margarita, said. "Because what happened on Thursday isn't just about my son, it's about our entire Latino community."

After the press conference, López and his family went into the school to meet with administrators and to get López's diploma.

Asheboro High School had to employ additional security after the school received multiple "threatening" emails in retaliation for a student being denied their diploma for wearing a Mexican flag over his gown.

The school said Sunday that it received a total of 10 emails threatening violence against the school.

One email in particular sent to a school official wrote, "I'm gonna shoot up this school if you don't give that young man his diploma."

EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a North Carolina high school senior has he was denied his diploma because he draped a Mexican flag over his gown.



Authorities are investigating the source of the 10 emails sent to school employees. Anyone with information on the threats is asked to contact the Asheboro Police Department at (336) 626-1300 ext. 302.

The family was adamant on Monday that while they did feel the school handled the situation inappropriately, they were disheartened to hear that threats of violence had been made against in the school since the story went viral.

The speakers at the press conference defended the school and educators, saying they did not deserve to be threatened in any way.

A 68-second video of the graduation shows a student wearing the flag over his gown as he walks toward the stage. During the exchange, Asheboro High School initially denied giving the diploma --- and later defended the action saying that wearing a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyasheboronorth carolinaschool threatgraduationschoolmexicanrace in americanorth carolina news
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
SCHOOL THREAT
Threat of violence made against Western Harnett High
Teen charged for posting violent threat to Durham high school
Father of Carrboro HS student arrested after shooting threat surfaces
Man charged after making threat in Fayetteville Tech classroom
TOP STORIES
FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years
LATEST: Some cafeteria workers walked off the job Monday
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off today
New national indoor soccer team to call Fayetteville home
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Show More
Suspects arrested in freeway killing of SoCal boy Aiden Leos
Landmine sniffing 'hero rat' Magawa retires
1 killed, teen hurt in Rocky Mount shooting, police say
Man found alive after 8 nights in Croatan National Forest
Pop up afternoon storms possible next several days
More TOP STORIES News