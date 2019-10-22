teen killed

'Please go out there and love each other': Holly Springs teenager remembered at candlelight vigil

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 200 people with candles gathered Monday night in Holly Springs to honor the memory of a teenager killed last week.

Scout Undercoffer was hit and killed on Oct. 16 trying to cross Highway 55.

Scout was just 14 years old but was working working to make a difference in the LGBT community.

"Be authentic," Scout's mother said Monday. "Be 100 percent true to your feelings even if it's not popular. Be smart, know your facts so you can challenge people when they're wrong. Be kind and stand up for that kid who is being bullied."

"This was very powerful for the teenagers," said Claudine Estrada, who didn't know Scout. "It's okay to be different and there's a lot of support out there if you need it."

Stuart Campbell said he had known Scout since elementary school.

"The fact that she has to go like this is just so disheartening," Campbell said. "This was a a celebration of her life. People got to know how much of an inner star Scout was and how much of perfectionist Scout was and how this world gave us this amazing gift named Olivia Undercoffer."

Scout was born Olivia back in 2005, according to the obituary.

In lieu of a funeral, there will be a celebration of life Sunday at the Apex Funeral Home.

The family asks you wear celebratory attire including floral shirts, bow ties or rainbow suspenders.
