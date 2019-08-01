Society

New Jersey neighbors raise over $50,000 to help disabled man keep home

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- It'd be hard to visit Cherry Circle in Gloucester Township without getting to know Lamar Harris. He's around every corner helping neighbors with everyday chores, like picking up trash and walking the dogs.

But the past few years haven't been easy for Lamar, who has disabilities. He lives alone in the same house he grew up in after losing his whole family. Now, he's at risk of losing the rest of his world, too. Harris learned from a legal complaint that he has so much debt his house is at risk of going into foreclosure.

"I've been looking after him for so many years now, he's like part of my family, and I just can't let anything happen to him," said his neighbor Tom Brake.

So the neighbors found a way to give back to Harris, and raised over $50,000 on this GoFundMe to help him pay off his taxes and keep his house.

Harris isn't out of trouble yet, however. He's going to have to go to the municipal building to pay off his taxes and then prove he has a plan going forward to keep paying. Additionally, another quarter of taxes are due at the end of the month.

"See, the problem is today, $2,000 are due for taxes," said his neighbor.



That is until our Action News cam found another neighbor willing to help. Chris DeStefano, 25, showed up with $3,000 in cash, hoping to help his old friend.

"For the last 16 years you've done everything for people in this neighborhood. You've asked for nothing in return. We love you," DeStefano told Harris.
