Netherlands family found living in isolation 9 years reportedly waiting for end of world

RUINERWOLD, Netherlands -- A family in the Netherlands was discovered living on an isolated farm for nearly 10 years, reportedly waiting for the end of the world.

Police said a family of six were found in a remote farm house near the village of Ruinerwold.

The father and children aged 18-25 were reportedly living confined in a small room, similar to a cellar.

They were discovered after one family member left the farm, visited a local bar and raised the alarm.

Drone images of the farm showed a cluster of buildings with a large vegetable garden. The small property appeared to be ringed by a fence and largely obscured by trees.

Reports said the family had withdrawn from society, fearing the end of the world was approaching.

The man, who rented the farm where the family was found, was initially detained by police for not cooperating with their investigation, police said.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they are charging a 58-year-old in connection with the Dutch family living in isolation.

Prosecutors announced on Twitter the man, whose identity was not released, is suspected of involvement in "deprivation of liberty and harming the health of others."
