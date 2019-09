NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Happy 106th birthday to Lorette Gauvin.She was born Sept. 14, 1913 and she now lives in New Bern.Her granddaughter said she worked as a labor and delivery nurse for most of her life and always had a passion for children.Gauvin raised two children by herself, after her husband passed away at an early age.She also enjoyed knitting and used to knit blankets, dolls and hats to donate to children in need.