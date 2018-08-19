SOCIETY

New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle

An unlikely dance battle took place in Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
An adorable moment between a young boy and a TSA agent was caught on camera.

A family of five was passing through a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport when one of the children began dancing.

TSA Officer Joshua McCall admired his skills. The boy then challenged him to a dance battle.

The two got to show off their moves in a video that TSA posted on Instagram on August 8.

The family was so appreciative of McCall's actions that they later asked to take a picture with him.

New Jersey TSA federal security director Tom Carter says the agency's officers will be happy to accept any dance challenges after ensuring all passengers are secure.

Carter says McCall not only helped keep the family safe, but he also made their checkpoint experience pleasurable and memorable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
