Society

New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- New pictures have just been released from inside Disneyland's "Star Wars Galaxy's Edge."

The photos released Friday from the latest issue of D23 show even more stunning details from inside the billion dollar new land.

You can see inside the Millennium Falcon and other intergalactic details from the remote outpost planet of Batuu.

Galaxy's Edge officially opens May 31st.

Reservations through June 23 are booked, unless you stay at a Disneyland Hotel.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyanaheim hillsorange countydisneylandstar wars
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News