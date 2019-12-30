Society

New Year's Eve ball being tested ahead of Times Square celebration

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- In final preparation for New Year's Eve, the iconic Times Square ball will be illuminated and sent up the 130-foot pole atop One Times Square on Monday.

Times Square Alliance President Tim Tompkins and Countdown Entertainment President Jeffrey Straus will flip the giant switch to initiate the kaleidoscope lighting effects, illuminated by 32,256 energy efficient LEDs and enhanced by 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles.

The ball is capable of displaying a palette of more than 16 million colors and billions of patterns that create the kaleidoscope effect atop One Times Square.

Joining the ball test will be some of this year's special guests, including teacher Jared Fox and students Ricardo Herrera and Daniel Soto.

The teachers and students are being honored in recognition of original innovative ideas developed to address the climate crisis.

On Friday, workers put the finishing touches on the New Year's Eve Ball with the installation of 192 new Waterford crystals.

This year's design celebrates the "Gift of Goodwill," utilizing three pineapple cuts signifying the traditional image of hospitality and goodwill.

For more information visit TimesSquareNYC.org/NewYearsEve.

Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Seacrest, who returns as host for his 15th year, will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squaremanhattannew york citynew year's evetimes squareryan seacrest
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Watch screening of 'Christmas Vacation' with Chevy Chase in Raleigh
Visitors allowed after Cape Fear Valley Hospital threat
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
Deputies use Taser on 70-year-old who refused entry to her home
Sources: Redskins set to hire Ron Rivera; fire Bruce Allen
NC Chick-fil-A worker becomes local celebrity for positive attitude
Show More
Raleigh man hit, killed by car while walking on I-40
Forecast: On-again, off again rain throughout day with highs in 70s
Police release photos of 'person of interest' in deadly Concord Mills shooting
Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Robeson Co. home
More TOP STORIES News