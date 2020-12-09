feel good

News anchor at ABC 7 Chicago wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence

By Tanja Babich
CHICAGO -- Tanja Babich, a morning news anchor at our sister station in Chicago, wore her glasses last week to make a point, and it's one that appears to have resonated across the country.

Babich, at the end of Friday's morning show, thanked those who had reached out throughout the week to say they liked seeing her in glasses. She explained that one of her daughters wasn't wearing her glasses because she was worried about what people in her class would say or think about her.

"So in a gesture of solidarity, I've been wearing mine all week to make this point: Whatever people say or think about you is none of your business. Just be yourself, authentically and unapologetically, the rest will work itself out," she said.

Babich's morning team joined her in wearing their glasses after her statement Friday morning.

Since then, the Chicago Tribune, Washington Post and more have picked up Babich's story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoparentingu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Man dresses up as Buddy the Elf to meet dad for the first time
NC boy spends birthday giving pizza to homeless in Charlotte
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
New comic book celebrates nurses as health care superheroes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 vaccines could reach NC hospitals soon
Gov. Cooper announces modified Stay-At-Home order for NC
ABC11 Together Food Drive: Last chance to help
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Parents scramble to find most wished for holiday toys
Central NC restaurants worry about diminishing traffic as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
WEATHER: Partly sunny, little warmer today
Election, COVID-19, economy stand out in Google's 2020 search trends
3 hurt, including firefighter in Zebulon house fire
Some landlords rejecting HOPE rent payments for struggling tenants
80% of NC counties now in red, orange zones on alert system map
More TOP STORIES News