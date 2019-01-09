SOCIETY

News helicopter spies Mario Kart game on Kauffman Stadium's big screen in Kansas City

EMBED </>More Videos

Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium. (KCTV/Storyful)

Danny Clemens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium.

Local television station KCTV stumbled upon the game in progress at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, after sending their news helicopter to shoot unrelated aerial footage of nearby Arrowhead Stadium.

KCTV sports reporter Tom Martin tweeted video of the game, which was shared widely on social media and garnered nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours.



Despite speculation on Twitter, the game wasn't played by a rogue employee -- it was an officially sanctioned fundraising event put on by the team's charitable foundation, Royals Charities. As the story spread, the foundation teased that local fans "may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019."


While playing a game on the big screen at any major stadium is an exciting opportunity, 37,903-seat Kauffman Stadium has extra bragging rights: when it was installed for the 2008 season, CrownVision, the stadium's LED screen was the largest high-definition LED display in the world, according to manufacturer Daktronics, though it's since been dethroned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfun stuffvideo gameu.s. & worldhelicopterbuzzworthysocial mediaKansas City RoyalsMissouri
SOCIETY
High-flying Wake County athlete wins skydiving national championship
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
9-year-old boy helps save grandfather's life
Cary doctor performs non-surgical facelift procedure
More Society
Top Stories
Body found in Durham Co. home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting
Cary video game company, creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from BBB
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
2 women accused of attack on transgender person at Raleigh bar
Durham police arrest suspect in Southpoint mall burglary
Cooper to Trump: End shutdown so NC can rebuild after Hurricane Florence
Sanford woman arrested after reportedly stabbing, killing woman at bar
Will this be the longest government shutdown?
Show More
Baby becomes hair model, thanks to luxurious locks
Mom falls for sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
VIDEO: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shoots would-be robber in Chicago
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Trump Transcript: President Trump's full speech on immigration
More News