Nightline anchor Juju Chang explains the importance of addressing racial, socioeconomic disparities stemming from COVID-19

ABC News has been presenting three days of special coverage across platforms to examine the racial/ethnic and socioeconomic disparities stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nightline specifically looked at the devastating impact of COVID-19 on communities of color and working class America.

The host of the show, Juju Chang, spoke to ABC11 about the series.

She talked about the surprising things she found as she looked into the discrepancies and what can be done as the country reopens.

Watch what she said about the special "Pandemic - A Nation Divided" in the video player above.

ABC11 also laid out the problem of racial disparities and offered possible solutions to improve the health of our communities together with our special investigation -- COVID-19 Pandemic: The racial divide. Watch it here.
