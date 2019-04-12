Nipsey Hussle funeral program: See who's performing, speaking at Thursday's event

Processional: "Victory Lap"

Scripture: Minister Reid Rich

Scripture: Pastor Shep Crawford

Selection: Frank Sinatra - "My Way"

Prayer: Pastor Shep Crawford

Performance: Marsha Ambrosius - "Fly Like a Bird"

Acknowledgments and Resolutions: Karen Civil

Words from the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, National Representative of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam

Performance: Anthony Hamilton - "Do You Feel Me"

Scripture: Father Thomas Uwal

Kids Tributes: Emani Asghedom, Kameron Carter, Khalil Kimble, Kross Asghedom

Performance: Jhene Aiko - "Eternal Sunshine"

Video presentation

Family tributes: Angelique Smith, Samuel Asghedom, Lauren London, Samantha Smith, Dawit Asghedom, Aenon Bowie, Jorge Peniche, Isaiah Thomas, Steven Carless, Keenon Jackson, Jade Lesley, Shanae Franklin, Margaret Boutt, James Simpson, Snoop Dogg & Big Boi

Obituary: Adam Andebrhan

Performances: Stevie Wonder - "Rocket Love"

Eulogy: Pastor Shep Crawford

Parting view: Nipsey Hussle - "Real Big" tribute

Samiel Asghedom

Adam Andebrhan

Dawit Asghedom

Chris Davis

Jorge Peniche

Randy Green

Kelion Sutton

Carnell Cedono

Evan McKenzie

James Simpson

Brian Mctier

Jonathan Belvin

Steven Donelson

Ivan Lenoir

DeJon Boutte

Reginald Boutte

Jermaine Jenkins

Keenon "YG" Jackson

Steven Carless

Dexter Allen

Herman Douglas

Dijon "Mustard" McFarlane

Garnett Flynn

Deonte Gary

Da'Montae Lyles

Robert Stewart

Brandon Hardy

Courtney Thomas

Larry Gurley

LOS ANGELES -- Stevie Wonder and Jhene Aiko are among those set to perform Thursday at a 10 a.m. PT memorial service honoring the life of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. Here's the full program as released by the event's organizers:The event at the Staples Center will be followed by a 25-mile procession through Hussle's native South Los Angeles. According to a released itinerary, a hearse carrying Hussle's coffin will travel from an intersection near the University of Southern California and make its way into the neighborhood where Hussle's The Marathon clothing store is located in a strip mall. The procession, under the watchful eye of Los Angeles Police Department officers, will travel to its destination at a funeral home in the Crenshaw District.The 33-year-old Hussle was fatally shot March 31 in while standing in front of his South L.A. store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, which is among the locations that his hearse will pass.Organizers released the following list of pallbearers: