Society

Nipsey Hussle's kids honor slain rapper at LA memorial service

LOS ANGELES -- Children close to Nipsey Hussle paid tribute to the slain rapper during Thursday morning's memorial service.

Hussle's children and fiancée, actress Lauren London, took the stage with Kross, her 2-year-old son with Hussle; Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom; another child and London's son with rapper Lil Wayne, Cameron Carter.

Carter recounted a dream he had days after Hussle's death in which the rapper likened heaven to paradise. He recalled that the rapper would "say 'Respect!' at the window" and led the audience of thousands as they collectively recited Hussle's morning chant.

It appeared that Hussle's daughter Emani Asghedom was next to speak but was overcome with emotion. London handed the mic instead to young Kross, who cooed and babbled into the mic, delighting the audience.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was an Eritrean-American father of two. He was a beloved figure for his philanthropic work that went well beyond the usual celebrity "giving back" ethos. Following his death, political and community leaders were as quick and effusive in their praise as his fellow hip-hop artists.

SEE ALSO: Obama remembers Nipsey Hussle in letter read at memorial service: 'He saw hope'
EMBED More News Videos

Former President Barack Obama remembered Nipsey Hussle as an "an example for young people to follow" and recognized his legacy of service during Thursday's memorial honoring the slain rapper.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelescelebrityrapperfuneralmemorial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News