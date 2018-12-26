No Christmas Mega Millions winner, but Powerball another chance at huge win

People hoping for a Christmas lottery miracle were disappointed Tuesday.
Nobody won the Mega Millions lottery drawing, increasing the estimated jackpot to $348 million.
Tuesday night's numbers were: 8, 42, 50, 43, and 2, and the Mega Ball was 6.
The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was in October. A single winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for $1.5 billion, but nobody has yet claimed the lottery's largest ever prize. https://abc11.com/finance/winning-ticket-sold-in-sc-for-$15b-mega-millions/4534667/
If the prize isn't claimed by late April, the money will return to the 44 states that hold Mega Millions lotteries.
Meanwhile, the Powerball lottery also has a large prize. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $294 million.
