SOCIETY

No Christmas Mega Millions winner, but Powerball another chance at huge win

EMBED </>More Videos

Lottery dreamers are snapping up chances for huge Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots.

By
People hoping for a Christmas lottery miracle were disappointed Tuesday.

Nobody won the Mega Millions lottery drawing, increasing the estimated jackpot to $348 million.

Tuesday night's numbers were: 8, 42, 50, 43, and 2, and the Mega Ball was 6.

Related: 10 largest jackpots in history

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was in October. A single winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for $1.5 billion, but nobody has yet claimed the lottery's largest ever prize. https://abc11.com/finance/winning-ticket-sold-in-sc-for-$15b-mega-millions/4534667/

If the prize isn't claimed by late April, the money will return to the 44 states that hold Mega Millions lotteries.

Meanwhile, the Powerball lottery also has a large prize. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $294 million.

Related: Things to consider if you win the lottery
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotterymega millionspowerballNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Raleigh native introduces inner-city kids to NYC's finest foods
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2019
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
What's your wish for 2019? Turn it into confetti!
More Society
Top Stories
Multiple injuries, traffic delays after crash on US 15-501 in Durham
Social media surprise for NCSU fan would have been NCAA violation
Customer opens fire on NC convenience store robbers
Dow Jones rallies, wiping out losses from the brutal Christmas Eve
Raleigh native introduces inner-city kids to NYC's finest foods
Device helps parents monitor, limit children's screen time
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash
Show More
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Durham family loses home in Christmas Eve fire, looters steal dogs
Panthers place Heinicke on IR, sign another quarterback
Girl finds Santa gifts despite Trump's 'marginal' comment
Suspected drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Raleigh
More News