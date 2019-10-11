nobel peace prize

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

The 2019 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.



Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country's conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship," with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country's 50 year civil war to an end.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldnobel peace prize
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
What is ICAN, this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Woman found dead inside her Harnett County home
Abducted 3-year-old found, kidnapper remains at large
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Johnston County
Family demands school system punish students after racist chat exposed
Shifty contractor already facing charges is at it again, homeowner says
Memos blast new Wake County sheriff's handling of budget, personnel
Show More
Warrants: Ex pretended to be missing Holly Springs mom in texts
Durham mom scammed out of hundreds after finding dream rental home
Wayne County Sheriff releases more video of scuffle at county fair
Durham restaurant plans to reopen in January after gas explosion
Doctors urging people to get flu shots by end of October
More TOP STORIES News