Fayetteville nonprofit gifts Gold Star moms night on the town for Mother's Day

By Chris Hemric
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Gold Star mothers are getting treated to a special night on the town in Fayetteville for Mother's Day.

Southern CC Inc. is a nonprofit organization who does a lot of work with Gold Star families in the area. They have partnered with many downtown businesses to give these moms a well-deserved pampering, complete with makeovers and massages as well as gift bags with goods and gift certificates from local shops around town.

"These moms have been through a lot already and we are just glad to be able to help out make them feel special." said Tehra Thornton of Fusion Salon.

After getting a makeover, the moms were all escorted down the street for a meal at Pierros Italian Bistro complete with entertainment from volunteers.

For many of these moms, it felt good to have the downtown area come together and really make them feel special.

"This is a military community who are very supportive of each other and they are very supportive of their Gold Star mothers program so we appreciate them and we appreciate Fayetteville," said Gold Star mom Darlene Norman.

