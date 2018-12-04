HOLIDAY

NORAD, Google launch Santa tracker sites in preparation for Christmas Eve

Get ready to follow Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world this Christmas.

Two sites have announced their plans to track the big guy in the red suit come Christmas Eve.

NORAD Santa Tracker: The North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa every year, in addition to helping him answer phone calls and letters. The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper.

Though the Santa Tracker is not yet live, Santa's Village has games, videos and music for kids and kids at heart who want to get in the Christmas spirit.

RELATED: 25 ways to get in the Christmas spirit

Google Santa Tracker: Google's version of the Santa tracker also has games, videos and lessons on its website while we wait for the big day. Google has a new game this year called Elf Maker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmassanta clausholiday
Related
Oops, wrong number! The story behind NORAD's Santa tracker
HOLIDAY
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
More holiday
SOCIETY
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
Veteran accuses Starbucks of racism after incorrect name
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
WATCH: George HW Bush funeral plans, life and legacy
More Society
Top Stories
City of Raleigh approves smoking ban at 2 downtown parks
Homeowner shoots, kills escaped inmate in South Carolina
New bridge to Surf City expected to ease beach traffic
Weekend snow? Big Weather says too soon to tell
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
How teen's essay won family heat for the holidays
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
VIDEO: 4 dogs attack woman walking down street
Show More
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
Shaw basketball's Hinton is lighting up the scoreboards
Classic Christmas tune banned from radio stations amid #MeToo
Donkey, emu adopted from NC rescue by Jeffrey Dean Morgan
More News