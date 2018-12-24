HOLIDAY

NORAD Santa tracker continues amid government shutdown

WATCH LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker

It's time to follow Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world. Two sites are tracking the big guy in the red suit this Christmas Eve.

NORAD Santa Tracker: The North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa every year, in addition to helping him answer phone calls and letters. The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper.



Though NORAD is a government website, it will continue even through the federal government shutdown thanks to the volunteers that help support it, the site confirmed on Friday.



In addition to the tracker, the site has games and holiday activities.

RELATED: 25 ways to get in the Christmas spirit

Google Santa Tracker: Google's version of the Santa tracker also has games, videos and lessons on its website while we wait for the big day. Google has a new game this year called Elf Maker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmassanta clausholiday
Related
Oops, wrong number! The story behind NORAD's Santa tracker
HOLIDAY
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
Durham Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas dinner Saturday
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
More holiday
SOCIETY
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
Shoppers pack stores around the Triangle on 'Super Saturday'
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
More Society
Top Stories
Teen, adult hurt after double shooting in Raleigh
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills at least 281 in Indonesia
Police searching for 2 women who stole cart full of toys from Walmart
Documents detail how absentee ballots gathered in NC vote
1 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting
Texas toddler left in car overnight after party dies
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off for International Space Station
Mattis out Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief, Trump says
Show More
FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Congregation comes together after Raleigh church vandalized
Ryan, Falcons hand Panthers 7th straight loss, 24-10
What happens during a partial government shutdown
More News