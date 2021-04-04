coronavirus deaths

'Kind and gentle soul': North Carolina deputy dies after month-long battle with COVID-19

Brunswick County deputy Brandon Gore (Courtesy of Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina deputy has died after a month-long battle with COVID-19, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

Deputy Brandon Gore lost his battle with the virus after being diagnosed with the virus in early March and was later hospitalized.

"Deputy Gore was a kind and gentle soul, which made him a perfect fit to care for the animals at BCSO Animal Protective Services," the sheriff's office said. "He was always willing to help anyone in need, both at work and in his personal life. He had a genuinely cheerful heart and always greeted everyone with a smile. He will be terribly missed by all of us at the Sheriff's Office, especially by those with whom he was especially close, and those he worked with every day at the animal shelter."

North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper James "Brent" Montgomery died in mid-March. He was diagnosed with the virus in February.


EMBED More News Videos

After a nearly two-month battle with the virus, Trooper Brent Montgomery has died.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncnorth carolinacoronavirus deathsnorth carolina newscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
1 year of COVID-19 takes 'unrelenting' toll on families
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
NC Trooper dies after weeks-long battle with COVID-19
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newton Grove officer killed in Sampson County crash
8 displaced, cat rescued from fire at Raleigh townhome
What to know before laminating COVID vaccine card
Chapel Hill police investigating armed robbery at PNC Bank
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
2 men critically injured in 2 Durham shootings
NY woman struck, killed in Cumberland County hit-and-run: NCSHP
Show More
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online
WEATHER: Plenty of Sun, Pleasant Tomorrow
EXPLAINER: What does Georgia's new GOP election law do?
Person County deputy shoots, kills man during hostage situation: Sheriff
Rapper DMX in 'grave condition' in hospital: Attorney
More TOP STORIES News