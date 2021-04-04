'Kind and gentle soul': North Carolina deputy dies after month-long battle with COVID-19

Deputy Brandon Gore lost his battle with the virus after being diagnosed with the virus in early March and was later hospitalized.
"Deputy Gore was a kind and gentle soul, which made him a perfect fit to care for the animals at BCSO Animal Protective Services," the sheriff's office said. "He was always willing to help anyone in need, both at work and in his personal life. He had a genuinely cheerful heart and always greeted everyone with a smile. He will be terribly missed by all of us at the Sheriff's Office, especially by those with whom he was especially close, and those he worked with every day at the animal shelter."
North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper James "Brent" Montgomery died in mid-March. He was diagnosed with the virus in February.