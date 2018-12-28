North Carolina remains one of the fastest growing states in the country

North Carolina is the ninth most populated state in the country, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.The Tar Heel State was ranked the 5th fastest growing by numeric growth and the 10th fastest growing by percent. The population went up by 112,820 people from July 2017 to July 2018 and some agencies are struggling to keep up with the growth.The state is investing millions of dollars into improving our roads to handle the added number of cars.The Downtown Raleigh landscape is constantly changing as developers are moving in and high-rises are popping up.The extra space in the sky and on the ground is just as quickly being absorbed by the expanding population."Raleigh is not a seasonal market," said realtor Tom Fanjoy. "There are a lot of employers, state government, universities, moving people in and out all the time."Wake County is reporting on its website that the population is growing 63 people a day."I've been selling houses for 25 years and we always wonder when it's going to slow down," said Fanjoy. "Except for the recession in 2008, we really haven't seen any slow down or stop in the movement toward North Carolina, Raleigh, Wake County."