Viral video shows Florida protesters demand Target customers remove their masks

The video shows protesters against wearing masks parading through a Target store, yelling for other customers to remove their masks.
You can watch the full viral video above.
"Take off your mask. We're done We're done," the protesters shouted with their fists in the air.
About nine protesters can be seen in the video.
They were also singing along to the song "We're Not Gonna Take It."
Some of the protesters were wearing "Make America Great Again" gear.
Over the summer, Target started requiring customers to wear masks inside their stores as part of the company's COVID-19 safety measures.
