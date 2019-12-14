Society

Now out of prison, Rae Carruth sends large cash gift to son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The grandmother of Rae Carruth's son said the former Carolina Panther sent a large cash gift to his son, Chancellor Lee.

Saundra Adams, who has been raising Chancellor, told WSOC that Carruth sent several thousand dollars through the court system.

Carruth was released from prison last year after serving 19 years for orchestrating the murder of his girlfriend and Lee's mother, Cherica Adams.

Adams was pregnant with Lee when she was shot several times and died.

Chancellor was deprived of oxygen in utero and has cerebral palsy.

Saundra Adams said she doesn't know how to reach Carruth personally but wanted to publicly acknowledge the gift because she said it speaks volumes.
