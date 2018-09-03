CALIFORNIA

Nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 30 years after they first crossed paths at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, a nurse discovered her colleague was a premature baby she treated. (Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Thousands of people on social media are sharing a photo showing a heart-warming reunion between a neonatal intensive care unit nurse and one of her former patients.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford shared a photo on its Facebook page calling it a chance encounter.


Nurse Vilma Wong discovered her new colleague was the premature baby she cared for 28-years ago.

Brandon Seminatore is healthy and is currently a second year pediatric neurology resident at Packard Children's.

During his morning rounds on the NICU last month, Vilma recognized his name and asked him some questions before confirming her suspicions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynursesreunionbabyhealthlucile packard children's hospitalfeel goodbuzzworthybirthcalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
Yosemite Valley to reopen Tuesday morning
Girl brings burritos to weary firefighters fighting California fire
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
More california
SOCIETY
Woman wins more than $2 million in her first spin at slot machine
World War II veteran posthumously receives Congressional Gold Medal in Raleigh
Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder
More Society
Top Stories
Puppy recovering after being tied to tree near Zebulon swamp
Pedestrian killed on I-85 in Durham
How to get free Chick-fil-A nuggets this month
Woman wins more than $2 million in her first spin at slot machine
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
Will Tropical Storm Gordon affect the weather in the Triangle?
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Warning: Jellyfish stings are on the rise at NC beach
Show More
Woman arrested after allegedly driving 100 mph with baby in car
Five new Chick-fil-A menu items you will crave on Sundays
7 injured after gunman opens fire on party at Alabama music venue
Woman seen on doorbell video fleeing abusive boyfriend speaks out
Missing Raleigh man's remains found in SC
More News