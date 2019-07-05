Society

New York City woman celebrating 114th birthday may be oldest living person in America

HARLEM, Manhattan -- A New York City woman is celebrating a very special birthday this year, as she may now be the oldest living person in the United States.

Alelia Murphy turns 114 on Saturday, and family, friends and state officials will honor her Friday at the Harlem State Office Building.

She was born in 1905 and raised two children by herself, as her husband passed away at an early age. Her daughter, Rose Green, said her supercentenarian mother is a "gift from God."

Murphy now lives in Harlem.

Kane Tanaka, from Japan, is recognized as the world's oldest living person at 116.

Tanaka is six years shy of the all-time record for oldest person. Jeanne Louis Calmet of France lived to 122 years 164 days. She died in August 1997.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharlemmanhattannew york cityrecordbirthdayelderly
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men arrested for string of car break-ins in Hope Mills
Transgender woman arrested after bathroom dispute at NC Denny's
Man steals phone, posts pic to victim's Instagram
Man accused of using cell phone to snap picture under woman's clothes
Bug photobombs our tower cam in downtown Durham
Confederate monuments vandalized in Wilmington
Man being treated for burns after Cary house catches on fire
Show More
Blue Bell licker could get 20 years in prison
Raleigh bride saves money by exclusively using Amazon for wedding
2 toddlers, parents burned by fireworks ignited by shooting
Truck crashes into front of Durham home
5.4 magnitude earthquake hits SoCal
More TOP STORIES News