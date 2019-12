NYPD: Razor blade inside officer's sandwich in Queens was accidental

BELLE HARBOR, Queens -- The NYPD investigation has determined that the sandwich served to a plainclothes NYPD officer that contained a razor blade in Queens was accidental.The officer bit into the sandwich and said he felt a sharp pain to his mouth and a hard metal object.The incident happened Thursday afternoon at a Bon Appetit Special Food Store located at 418 Beach 129th Street in Belle Harbor.After reaching into his mouth, the officer said he discovered that the object he bit into was actually a metal razor blade."After a thorough investigation by NYPD Detectives, it's been determined that the razor incident was indeed an accident," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Twitter. "Thankfully, our officer or another customer wasn't seriously injured. Appropriate agencies have been notified for follow up to ensure this never happens again."Bon Appetit released a statement, as well, apologizing for the incident:In the 10 years the store has been in business, the owner says they have never had an incident like this.----------