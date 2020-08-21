Share Your Heroes: Bus driver Odessa Harris spends her free time helping seniors and those less fortunate

abc11 together

Bus driver Odessa Harris spends her free time helping seniors and those less fortunate

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- "If the world would be more like O, we would be a better place," a friend of Odessa Harris said.

Harris has been a bus driver for Wake County Public School System for over 15 years. She volunteers at her church's food pantry at First Baptist Church in Middlesex.

Harris spends her time making blankets for seniors and for the homeless.

In 2015, she started a clothing closet for those in need.

"God gave her a vision back in 2015 to start a clothing closet and she collects clothes and coats for the kids. During the winter time, when a lot of kids don't have coats, Odessa is out giving kids coats," said Valeria Williams.

"She wants to make sure that those that don't have--she wants to make sure they do have," said Pastor Gary Lee of First Baptist Church in Middlesex.

"Odessa, you are a great person and we salute you and we thank you for all of the hard that you do in the community. Thank you and we love you," Williams said.
