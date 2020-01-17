NCCU officer rescues woman from stalled car seconds before impact with freight train

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University Police Officer Stacey DeSantis described how she jumped into action to save a woman from an oncoming train after her car became stuck on railroad tracks.DeSantis tells ABC11 she was on patrol when she discovered a driver in distress at the intersection of Fayetteville and Pettigrew streets and the train was approaching quickly."It happened within seconds," DeSantis said. "It's something where you're at the right place at the right time."The driver told DeSantis her car wouldn't move.DeSantis tried to move the car but was unsuccessful.She and the driver then hopped into the police cruiser and drove a safe distance away from the intersection seconds before a freight train crashed into the stalled car."I'm glad I was there because this individual may not have been able to get away fast enough," said DeSantis.North Carolina Central University is honoring DeSantis for her "heroic and life-saving actions."DeSantis tells ABC11 she is not a hero, she was just doing her job.